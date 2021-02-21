API3 Price Tops $5.18 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One API3 token can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00009142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $71.67 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00501398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00061543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00077398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00417403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00028304 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

