AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Price Up 9.9%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) rose 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 1,140,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 688,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc engages in building and operating controlled-environment greenhouse farms for producing agricultural products. Its greenhouses distribute more water and reduces usage of water. The company produces vegetables. AppHarvest, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.