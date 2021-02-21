Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,486 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

