APY.Finance (APY) One Day Volume Tops $4.93 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00005325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $58.73 million and $4.93 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.20 or 0.00508481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00092191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00077365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00384132 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,194,076 tokens. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.