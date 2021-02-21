ARAW (ARAW) 1-Day Volume Tops $110.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 89.6% against the dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $38,016.26 and $110.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.00769568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00059074 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.57 or 0.04539356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00039340 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.