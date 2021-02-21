Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) VP Sells $214,540.00 in Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $128,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

