Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.