Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.