Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $15,549,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

