Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of EPAC opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.