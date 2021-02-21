Arizona State Retirement System Has $413,000 Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 290,305 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290,059 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after buying an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

