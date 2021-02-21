Arizona State Retirement System Has $421,000 Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO opened at $216.38 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $231.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

