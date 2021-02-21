Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

