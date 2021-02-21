Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after buying an additional 238,940 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 120.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 89,248 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 688.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 82,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 845.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 411.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 59,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

