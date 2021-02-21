Arizona State Retirement System Sells 224 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.