Arizona State Retirement System Sells 430 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cardtronics by 68.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATM. Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.