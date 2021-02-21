Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,607 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of ASND opened at $158.56 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.