Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,253 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Associated Banc worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. David Loasby raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $227,054 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

