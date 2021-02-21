AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,575 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,226 ($94.41) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,495.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,020.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a market cap of £94.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

