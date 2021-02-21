Athene (NYSE:ATH) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. Analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

