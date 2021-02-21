Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at $6,474,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Athenex by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.