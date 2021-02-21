Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Shares Down 9.1%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.09. 4,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVACF shares. DNB Markets lowered Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Avance Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

