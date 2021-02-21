Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $28.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345,197 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 50,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 932,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 167,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.