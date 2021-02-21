AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Photoelectron (OTCMKTS:PECN) Financial Review

Photoelectron (OTCMKTS:PECN) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Photoelectron and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photoelectron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AxoGen $106.71 million 7.86 -$29.14 million ($0.68) -30.37

Photoelectron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Volatility & Risk

Photoelectron has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Photoelectron and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photoelectron 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $18.88, indicating a potential downside of 8.60%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Photoelectron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Photoelectron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Photoelectron and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photoelectron N/A N/A N/A AxoGen -22.98% -19.83% -14.88%

Summary

Photoelectron beats AxoGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photoelectron

Photoelectron Corporation, a technology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of miniature x-ray systems for multiple market applications. It creates and adapts miniature x-ray systems for various applications in healthcare and nonhealthcare related markets. The company offers micro-adaptive x-ray systems designed for x-ray fluorescence analysis, intravascular radiation therapy, brachytherapy, radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, and instrumentation to the industrial and medical markets through original equipment manufacturers. Photoelectron Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

