Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYRSF shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Ayr Strategies stock remained flat at $$21.26 on Tuesday. Ayr Strategies has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

Ayr Strategies Company Profile

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

