Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZYO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of AZYO opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

