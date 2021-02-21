B. Riley Begins Coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.82 million, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $133,500 in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

