B. Riley Increases CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Price Target to $50.00

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CAI International by 496,864.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CAI International by 312.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CAI International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CAI International by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.