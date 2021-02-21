Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €50.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ stock opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.69.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.