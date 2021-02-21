BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

BAESY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BAESY opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

