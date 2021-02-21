Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $46,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,357 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

