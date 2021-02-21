Bancorporation National Zions Sells 20,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $892.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

