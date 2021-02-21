Bank of America Lowers SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 1,027,542 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 344,512 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 319,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

