Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Banner stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,442. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

