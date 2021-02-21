Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,361 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Momo were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 56,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

