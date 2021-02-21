Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 334.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $62.64 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

