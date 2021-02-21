Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rollins were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 628,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,821,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,148,000 after purchasing an additional 596,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 573,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

