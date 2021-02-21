Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GP Strategies by 503.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in GP Strategies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the third quarter worth $193,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of GPX opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

