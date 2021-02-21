Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $71,000 Investment in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $113.02. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $125.23.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

