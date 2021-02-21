Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 658 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baozun were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5,187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,898 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $13,526,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 140,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $2,999,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.