Barclays Increases Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $124.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price raised by Barclays from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of KRNT opened at $119.41 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 64.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

