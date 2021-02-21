Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) rose 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 532,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 735,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $356.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

