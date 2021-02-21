Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,855 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,251,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,569,702 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

Alteryx stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.33, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.