Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 190 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.