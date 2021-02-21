Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

