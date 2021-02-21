Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $777,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $4,881,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.