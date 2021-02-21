Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

