Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,204 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $597.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $545.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.89.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

