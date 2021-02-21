Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,050 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Boot Barn worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.