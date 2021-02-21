Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $594,000 Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 372,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after acquiring an additional 203,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

